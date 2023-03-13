The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Michael Paul Charles Hurley sentenced for South Tamworth, Oxley Vale armed robberies

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated March 13 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was sentenced in Tamworth District Court. File picture

TWO ARMED robberies inside Tamworth homes have landed a young man behind bars for more than two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.