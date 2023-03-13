TWO ARMED robberies inside Tamworth homes have landed a young man behind bars for more than two years.
Tamworth District Court heard Michael Paul Charles Hurley would have frightened the two victims when he stole from one in South Tamworth, and another in Oxley Vale in 2021.
"The offences committed were serious," Judge Andrew Coleman said at sentencing.
The 20-year-old was handed three-years-and-eight-months behind bars, with two-years-and-two-months non-parole, for two counts of robbery armed with an offensive weapon.
After time served, he will become eligible for release in February.
Further charges taken into account at sentencing were taking and driving a car without consent; and two counts of entering a building or land with the intent to commit an indictable offence.
The court heard Hurley had taken $55 from inside a South Tamworth home, while in Oxley Vale, he confronted a man in bed then fled the house with $85 and a set of car keys.
The court heard the resident of the Oxley Vale home, a 72-year-old man, had woken and found Hurley holding a knife, and said Hurley had threatened to kill him if he called police.
Judge Coleman said while it must have been a frightening experience, the robbery was over quickly.
The court heard Hurley made off with the victim's car after stealing keys from inside, though the vehicle was found a short time later.
"It was an opportunistic offence undertaken on the spur of the moment," Judge Coleman said.
Lawyers for the defence and prosecution had earlier made sentencing submissions, and a specialist medical report was handed up to the court.
Judge Coleman said Hurley's offending was driven by his desire to support his drug addiction.
He said Hurley had been off drugs while in custody, and wanted to keep it that way, and find work when he was back into the community. The court heard he was sorry for his actions.
Judge Coleman said the young Aboriginal man could consider rehabilitation options as he was at a "crossroads", where he could keep working towards recovery, or he could "get back to his drug taking ways, continue to offend, and be incarcerated for most of his adult life".
Details of his difficult life circumstances were detailed to the court and Judge Coleman said he found special circumstances in the case.
