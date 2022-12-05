A FIVE-DAY trial has been abandoned after a man admitted to his role in supplying the drug ice in Tamworth.
Abdul Wasim Kherhhah fronted Armidale District Court more than 18 months after he was arrested when Oxley police searched a van parked on a Tamworth street.
Judge Stephen Hanley asked Kherhhah what his plea would be to the charge of knowingly taking part in the supply of 139.8g of the drug known as ice.
"Guilty," he replied.
Defence barrister Ian Lloyd KC told the court specialist documents would be ready for sentencing next year.
The Crown and defence will each file submissions before the case returns to court.
"We'll have a psychological report," Mr Lloyd said.
Judge Hanley ordered a full background report so that he could consider his sentencing options for Kherhhah.
READ ALSO:
A trial date in Tamworth District Court had been set down for May next year, with an estimate of five days, as well as a readiness hearing in December, but those dates were vacated after Kherhhah pleaded guilty.
Kherhhah has been out in the community on strict bail conditions.
"Bail is continued," Judge Hanley ordered.
Crown prosecutor Lee Carr SC confirmed three allegations had been withdrawn, including dealing with the proceeds of crime; participating in a criminal group; and possessing a prohibited drug.
Kherhhah was arrested with three co-accused, including Trica Tresa Fletcher.
She had faced one count of dealing with the proceeds of crime, but the Crown confirmed it was not pushing ahead with it, meaning the allegations against Fletcher were abandoned.
Police noticed a van parked on Aberdeen Street on the night of March 22 last year, questioning the passengers before searching it.
The police case is that ice was discovered in the dashboard and wads of cash totalling $71,000 were found stuffed in the people-mover.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.