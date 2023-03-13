A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a car rollover near Tamworth on Monday afternoon.
Emergency services including multiple ambulances, police and Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews rushed to reports of a crash on Nundle Road at Dungowan, after a triple zero call about 12.45pm.
Paramedics arrived on scene to find two people injured when the car lost control, left the roadway and rolled.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics treated a woman, believed to be aged in her 20s, for rib injuries.
READ ALSO:
She was stabilised by officers at the scene and taken by ambulance to Tamworth hospital for emergency treatment.
She was believed to be in a stable condition.
Paramedics also assessed a second patient at the scene but they did not require further treatment, the spokesperson said.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.