The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Ali Goulzari Anvar and Daniel Lee Connors sentenced on ice supply charges after Toyota Tarago searched in Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
September 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ali Goulzari Anvar walks from Tamworth court after being handed a jail term in the community, and inset, the drugs and cash uncovered in the car. Pictures by Peter Hardin, Oxley police

A MAN has walked from court and another remains behind bars after police uncovered a $71,000 cash stash and a bag of the drug ice hidden in a people-mover in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.