A MAN accused of two hold-ups at gunpoint of Tamworth businesses has had his case delayed as lawyers hold talks.
Tamworth Local Court heard on Wednesday Corey James Hall's case was not ready to proceed.
"It's a joint application for an adjournment," Legal Aid defence solicitor Wendy McAuliffe said.
"There have been some discussions between the parties."
Hall has not been required to enter pleas to two counts of robbery armed with a dangerous weapon, which can carry up to 25 years behind bars if found guilty; as well as stealing and driving a car.
Not keeping a firearm safely has been listed as a related charge.
The 28-year-old will be committed to the district court to face either trial or sentence when he enters pleas.
Ms McAuliffe said the matter should be ready for that to happen "one way or the other" on the next court date.
Magistrate Julie Soars adjourned the matter to next month, and lawyers will discuss issues in the case beforehand.
Bail was formally refused on Wednesday.
Police were called to Coffee Run in West Tamworth on the morning of August 3 after reports a gunman had smashed his way in through a window and threatened an employee - who was then hospitalised with shock - for cash.
Hall was arrested later that day.
He also stands accused of wielding a firearm and robbing Domino's Pizza in West Tamworth on the night of June 14, last year, fleeing with the cash drawer.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
