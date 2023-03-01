The Northern Daily Leader
Corey James Hall's case adjourned, accused of armed robberies at West Tamworth business

Updated March 1 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
A MAN accused of two hold-ups at gunpoint of Tamworth businesses has had his case delayed as lawyers hold talks.

