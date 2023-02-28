CONCERNS about community consultation have unleashed following a decision to remove car parking spaces.
Twenty-three car parking spaces are set to disappear near the intersection of Avro and Plain Street in Taminda, in a bid to make it safer.
But, some Tamworth Regional councillors have questioned whether enough community consultation has taken place.
At a meeting on Tuesday, Cr Mark Rodda asked for an explanation as to why the parks would be removed, and what affect this would have on surrounding businesses.
Both council's director of regional services Peter Resch and councillor Phil Betts, who chairs the local traffic committee, could not provide a clear answer on the amount of communication that had taken place.
"I don't know the answer to the question about the consultation, there would have been, but I don't really know," Mr Resch said.
Cr Betts said there had been "some" consultation, but he wasn't sure how "broad" that was.
Mayor Russell Webb said he was a "little" concerned about the lack information being communicated, after he spoke with an affected business owner who hadn't been told about the plans to remove the parks.
The 23 car parking spaces will be removed to provide greater visibility to the intersection, which Cr Betts said had a "significant crash history".
"The turning path of B-doubles and larger vehicles requires a significant amount of room," Cr Betts said.
"Which requires those carparks to be removed."
Works will also include installing new linemarkings, larger 'Give Way' signs, and replacing a section of the asphalt.
A total of 26 car parks will be lost, but three long parallel car spaces will be added.
Four 'No Parking' signs will be installed on Plain Street.
Despite the concerns about the lack of community consultation, the decision to remove the carparks was unanimously supported by councillors at a meeting on Tuesday.
Council also approved the removal of one carpark on Bourke Street, to make room for two disabled parking spaces.
The upgrades to the Taminda intersection will be funded by the federal government's Blackspot program.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
