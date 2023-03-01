The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth hospital end of 2022 BHI report reveals increased demand for emergency care

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated March 1 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth hospital staff performed 15 more resuscitations at the end of 2022 than they did in the same months in 2021. Picture from file

THERE was record demand for emergency care in the Hunter New England Local Health district (HNEH) between October and December 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.