A MAN has been given a chance to "make a break from the past" after being sentenced for supplying the drug ice.
Tamworth Local Court heard Michael Guilfoyle had stayed away from drugs and alcohol while in custody, and wanted to look at rehabilitation options.
The 35-year-old was handed a 10-month custodial sentence to be served in the community on an intensive corrections order (ICO), after pleading guilty to the deemed supply of 3.31g of the drug ice.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie argued a full-time prison sentence would be appropriate, if the right programs weren't in place.
"Objectively, these types of crimes are a real problem in the community," he told the court.
"How do you ensure community safety in terms of someone who has a long-term drug use issue?"
Legal Aid defence solicitor Leen Abdelhamid told the court Guilfoyle wanted to go to rehabilitation and had been off drugs and alcohol during the two months and seven days he spent behind bars after his arrest.
"He tells me he's feeling a lot better," she said.
Guilfoyle, who appeared video link from custody, and had his mother in court to support him, said he wanted to keep it up.
"I'd be interested in engaging with Rosalie House if I was able to, that's sort of something I've always been interested in looking at," he said.
Ms Abdelhamid told the court of some difficult circumstances in Guilfoyle's background.
She said there was no real sophistication when it came to the deemed supply of ice and that it was at the lower end of seriousness.
"There's no real financial benefit, or any other benefit, other than to fund his own addiction," she said.
She handed up a letter from Guilfoyle she said was "indicative of his remorse to the wider community".
Magistrate Julie Soars said Guilfoyle had served a substantial amount of time in custody, over the Christmas period and during COVID.
She said he'd had time to sober up, realise he needed to do something, and that she would give him a chance on an ICO.
"Use this time to make a break from the past and make a new path," she told him.
Ms Soars found exceptional circumstances and added a condition to the ICO that Guilfoyle should engage in rehabilitation.
She said it looked like it was the first drug supply matter on his record.
A charge of possessing drugs was withdrawn in court. Guilfoyle was also sentenced to a 12-month good behaviour order for contravening an AVO.
