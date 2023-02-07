The Northern Daily Leader
Teenager flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle after violent stabbing during Inverell home invasion

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
February 7 2023 - 4:30pm
New England police are investigating the violent home invasion. Picture from file

A TEENAGER has been flown to hospital after he was stabbed by three men carrying machetes and a baseball bat during a home invasion at Inverell.

Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

