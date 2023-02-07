A TEENAGER has been flown to hospital after he was stabbed by three men carrying machetes and a baseball bat during a home invasion at Inverell.
Just after 2.30am on Tuesday, emergency services responded to reports of a home invasion at a house in Lang Street.
Officers from New England Police District were told three men armed with machetes and a baseball bat gained entry to the house and assaulted a 19-year-old man, before fleeing with the man's wallet and a quantity of cash.
Due to the nature of his injuries, he was later airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for further emergency treatment.
His condition is described as stable, police said on Tuesday afternoon.
Police established a crime scene at the home and have launched an investigation into the violent home invasion.
No charges have been laid.
As inquiries continue, anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which might assist police is asked to call Inverell police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
