A MAN is "extremely lucky" to have escaped a car wreck without serious injuries after he was left hanging by his seatbelt pinned against a rock wall on the New England Highway.
The driver and only person involved in the crash, a man in his 70s, was taken to Tamworth hospital on Tuesday morning suffering hip pain and a cut to the head.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Bendemeer about 8.45am.
"The car had crashed into a rock wall and ended up on its side, trapping the patient inside the vehicle," Ambulance NSW Inspector Paul McRae told the Leader.
"The seatbelt was the only thing keeping him in his seat."
Ambulance crews worked to stabilise the vehicle before paramedics could remove the patient and assess him.
"Given the nature of the crash, he's extremely lucky not to have suffered from any major injuries," Inspector McRae said.
Highway traffic was affected during the rescue operation and the crash site being cleared, but both lanes had reopened later on Tuesday morning.
Alternating traffic flow, meaning one lane of the highway was closed, was in place near Osborne Road on Tuesday morning as the site was cleared.
Traffic is affected in both directions, according to Live Traffic NSW.
Drivers in the area have been urged to travel with caution and expect delays.
The crash comes amid a horror few days on the region's roads, with three people killed and six people injured and taken to hospital in four separate crashes on local roads between Friday night and Sunday afternoon.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
