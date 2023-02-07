The Northern Daily Leader
Updated

Man taken to hospital after crash on New England Highway at Bendemeer

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated February 7 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
Emergency services are at the scene. File picture

Update:

A MAN is "extremely lucky" to have escaped a car wreck without serious injuries after he was left hanging by his seatbelt pinned against a rock wall on the New England Highway.

Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

