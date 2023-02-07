The Northern Daily Leader
Oxley police investigate car stolen in Garden Street, Tamworth; and another stolen in Narrabri then torched in Wee Waa

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
February 7 2023 - 3:40pm
OXLEY police have recovered two stolen cars after one was torched shortly after it was involved in a police pursuit.

