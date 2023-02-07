OXLEY police have recovered two stolen cars after one was torched shortly after it was involved in a police pursuit.
A Ford Ranger was stolen from a Garden Street home in South Tamworth overnight on Sunday and into the early hours of Monday.
Police said the Ranger was then found dumped near the intersection of Ebsworth and Crown streets in West Tamworth.
It was seized for forensic clues.
Meanwhile, a Volkswagen Amarok was torched by thieves in Wee Waa after it was stolen in Narrabri and evaded officers during a pursuit.
The dual cab ute was stolen during one of two break and enters in Narrabri overnight on Sunday.
Police were notified and spotted the car in the early hours of Monday.
Officers initiated a pursuit when the ute failed to stop, but had to abandon the chase shortly after because of safety concerns.
The Amarok was then dumped behind a business in Wee Waa and set alight about 5.30am.
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters were alerted and extinguished the blaze, and the grass that caught alight surrounding the ute, before the area was declared a crime scene.
Police said investigations into the stolen cars are continuing and have appealed for community help.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Oxley police on 6768 2999.
