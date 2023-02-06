ONE man is fighting for life in hospital and crash investigators are trying to work out what happened in the moments before a head-on collision that injured four men.
Police confirmed a 53-year-old old man, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, is in a critical condition in hospital after Friday night's crash at Bingara.
Crash investigators spent Friday night and into Saturday examining the roadway of Bora Road at Bingara after a Toyota Camry and Isuzu D-MAX ute collided head-on.
A 44-year-old man - who was the behind the wheel of the Camry - suffered serious spinal injuries, while a 43-year-old passenger suffered serious leg injuries.
Both were rushed to Tamworth hospital in a serious condition, while the 53-year-old was airlifted to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital, where he remains, in a critical condition.
Police confirmed he suffered leg, arm, rib and spinal injuries in the impact, which occurred about 6.30pm on Friday, February 3.
The 29-year-old man who was driving the D-MAX ute suffered spinal injuries and was flown to Tamworth hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The roadway was closed by emergency services after the crash, as forensic police and crash investigators from Tamworth examined the scene, the road and the wrecks of both vehicles.
The vehicles have been towed to a police holding yard as part of the investigation.
On Monday, police confirmed officers were still yet to interview all the occupants because of their conditions in hospital.
Police said investigations into the crash would continue and officers will look at all factors including speed, alcohol, fatigue and the roadway as part of the probe.
Anyone that saw the vehicles being driven in Bingara prior to the crash is urged to contact the Crash Investigation Unit on 6768 2999.
The crash occurred on a deadly weekend across New England North West roads after two people were killed in a crash at Moree on Sunday morning, while another man lost his life riding a motorbike near Boggabri on the same day.
