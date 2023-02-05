TWO men have been airlifted to Tamworth hospital after a two-vehicle collision on the outskirts of Bingara.
Emergency services rushed to the scene just after 7pm on Friday night following reports of a serious two-vehicle crash.
Two males in their 40's and 50's suffered serious head, chest and pelvic injuries as a result of the crash.
Local paramedics and emergency service crews worked to treat the patients at the scene.
Westpac Rescue Helicopter crews tasked to the scene to stabalise and transfer the patients.
Both males were stabalised by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team before they were airlifted direct to the Tamworth hospital in a stable condition.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
