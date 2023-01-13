LICENSING police will monitor new booze rules while extra Youth Command resources have been deployed to work with at-risk juveniles during the huge festival operation.
Hundreds of officers will hit the ground running, riding horses, cycling, walking and driving in the country music capital from Friday.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Steve Egginton said 200 police from the riot squad, dog and mounted units, plain-clothed officers, highway patrol and general duties would support Oxley police across the 10-day event.
"Alcohol-related crime and anti-social behaviour - they are two key things our people will be looking at while they're here," he said.
A recent rule change marks the first time patrons can have a boozy beverage with a meal while sitting outside in Peel Street during the January festival.
"We do have a licensing contingent as part of that operational response as well, and they are working with the venues and the council in terms of what they're required to do in terms of the service of alcohol," he said.
READ ALSO:
The operation has been tailored to address local issues like property crime and juvenile offending as well.
"The Youth Command has got some resources up here specifically for that, and they will be engaging with some of our known issues in the local community," Acting Assistant Commissioner Egginton said.
"They have a number of teams out that will be doing that preventative type work just to make sure that we've got that safe environment for everyone."
A night out at The Youthie will be held on Saturday from 6pm to 11pm.
Police horses will be hot to trot day and night in town.
The operation, and festival, will run January 13 to 22.
"Our job here is to provide a safe environment for everyone to enjoy the festival, that's our main aim here for the next 10 days," he said.
Police urged locals to stay safe by locking up, obeying road rules, and staying hydrated in the heat.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.