EXTRA BOOTS will hit the beat this week as police prepare for a big country music festival, but visitors have also been urged to take steps to avoid becoming victims.
Patrols in hotspot areas and packed camping grounds have already ramped up as Tamworth Country Music Festival (TCMF) crowds roll into town.
Oxley police have reminded travellers to keep their motel rooms and campsites secure to make it harder for opportunistic offenders to strike.
"All visitors need to be aware of putting in strategies," an Oxley police spokesperson told the Leader.
READ ALSO:
That includes making sure keys are not left out in plain sight or in cars; removing valuables from vehicles and tents if possible, or hiding them away from sight; and locking up vans, tents and motel rooms securely.
"Do these little things and enjoy the festival, and avoid becoming a victim," the spokesperson said.
"We encourage everyone to have a good festival but behave responsibly."
Oxley police have encouraged festivalgoers to familiarise themselves with the area they are camping in, or the address of their accommodation, in case of emergency, and know where the police station is and how to contact officers.
Oxley police will have the backing of additional officers from later this week when the country music operation is launched, and have been working with the force's city-based major events group in preparation.
The spokesperson urged visitors to be patient at events and in crowds, especially with the hot weather and alcohol consumption expected.
TCMF 2023 will run from January 12 to 23.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.