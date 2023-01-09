A TEENAGE driver has been sentenced to a year off the road and good behaviour orders after a "total accident" before dawn left one tandem bike rider seriously injured and another hospitalised.
Jordan Nicole Murray was supported by family during sentencing in Tamworth Local Court on Monday after she pleaded guilty to two counts of negligent driving, one causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).
The court heard she was on her way to work as a diesel mechanic apprentice just before 6am on June 16 last year when she collided with the tandem bike as she pulled out of Bligh Street and onto Peel Street.
She told police she had stopped and looked both ways before pulling out, but missed the bicycle, hitting it and knocking the two riders onto the roadway.
"This is a total accident ... it could have happened to any one of us, Your Honour," defence solicitor Dan Daley told the court.
"She missed people on a dark morning."
The court was told the 19-year-old woman had met with the two victims personally and was very remorseful for the crash.
She had already paid $10,000 in compensation and done the traffic offenders' program.
Mr Daley told the court Murray was heavily involved in her local community and handed up character references.
"She is a hardworking young lady," he said.
The court heard the rider on the back of the bike had suffered multiple fractures along his left side, including to his pelvis and leg, and his recovery time was estimated to be at least two months.
He underwent surgery in Tamworth hospital for his leg injuries.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington said it was a serious crash.
"They could have been killed, Your Honour," she told the court.
Magistrate Mal Macpherson accepted Murray was entitled to leniency due to her good record and to encourage her employment, but said the charge of negligent driving causing GBH was too serious to not record a conviction.
He convicted her of that offence, made a 12-month good behaviour order and disqualified her driver's licence for a year.
She was handed a 12-month good behaviour order for the negligent driving offence, but without a conviction.
Mr Macpherson said it was an unfortunate incident that came down to momentary inattention.
Police charged Murray in November after investigations into the collision.
She was driving a green Ford Fiesta south on Bligh Street that morning, with her headlights on, when she stopped to give way and turn right onto Peel Street.
The riders were travelling east on Peel Street when she pulled out of the intersection and hit the tandem bike.
Both men were ejected and collided with the car's bonnet.
"Police observed the tandem bicycle fitted with front and rear lights which were intact, illuminated and flashing," the set of agreed facts said.
The riders were also wearing helmets.
Ambulance paramedics and police were called and the two victims were taken to hospital.
The man at the front of the bike suffered grazing and a knee injury and had an estimated recovery time of six weeks.
He told police later he didn't have time to brake when he saw the car pulling out at the last moment.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
