ALMOST 20 extra highway patrol vehicles and officers have rolled into the country music capital to launch the festival road operation.
Thousands of caravaners have already set up camp in Tamworth while pedestrians are out and about in Peel Street, and police are urging patience and caution.
"We will have an additional 18 vehicles and staff deployed from the metro areas to assist in enforcing and policing road issues," Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx told the Leader.
"We will be looking at all major and secondary roads in and out of Tamworth to ensure drivers are complying and being safe.
"If you're doing the wrong thing, you will get caught."
Inspector Wixx said police were expecting hot weather, huge volumes of travellers, heavy vehicles on the roads, more foot traffic and celebrating.
"We want people to come here and have a good time, it's a great family atmosphere, but we want people to be safe and make sure that no one else is put at risk by silly and irresponsible behaviour," she said.
"Our big focus is on road safety which includes targeting those people who decide to have a few drinks then drive back to their accommodation.
"Also, using recreational drugs and getting behind the wheel, we will be focusing on both."
Everyone needs to have a Plan B, and there will be extra public transport options during the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
Inspector Wixx said people travelling with caravans hitched up should be aware of weight restrictions and make sure their vehicle was appropriate for towing.
"For other road users, be aware caravans can be slower, be patient and ensure you've got enough clear space to overtake, and when you do overtake, please do so in a safe manner," she said.
Getting around on foot is popular during the festival and Inspector Wixx said drivers and pedestrians alike needed to be aware.
Intoxicated pedestrians pose a risk, just like intoxicated drivers.
"People's behaviour will be closely scrutinised," she said.
The Tamworth CBD will be busy and Inspector Wixx reminded locals to use alternative routes or remain patient in traffic and not let tensions boil over in the heat.
The highway patrol operation will run from January 11 to 24, while the festival will run from January 13 to 22.
