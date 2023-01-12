The Northern Daily Leader
Highway patrol police numbers boosted for Tamworth Country Music Festival 2023 operation from January 11 to 24

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 12 2023 - 8:49pm, first published 5:00pm
ALMOST 20 extra highway patrol vehicles and officers have rolled into the country music capital to launch the festival road operation.

