The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Stephen William Davidge sentenced in Tamworth court for mid-range drink driving while at Upper Horton rodeo

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
January 10 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man fronted Tamworth Local Court for sentencing on Monday. File picture

A RODEO patron made a "very foolish decision" to try and drive to a nearby property on New Year's Eve after downing 10 schooners of beer, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.