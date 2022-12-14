The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Toby James Woods, 29, sentenced in Tamworth court on child abuse material charges after messaging teen on Snapchat

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
December 14 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The court heard the messages were sent on the Snapchat app. File picture

SNAPCHAT messages which asked a teenage boy to show off his body and send a "d*** pic" have landed a Tamworth man in jail for child abuse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.