Exclusive

Tamworth intensive care and emergency medicine specialist Guyon Gavin Scott can't practise as forgery case delayed in court

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
December 12 2022 - 5:30pm
The case was adjourned to Tamworth court next year. File picture

A SPECIALIST Tamworth doctor accused of stealing a prescription pad and forging scripts to get drugs will front court next year as lawyers work towards a resolution.

