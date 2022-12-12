A SPECIALIST Tamworth doctor accused of stealing a prescription pad and forging scripts to get drugs will front court next year as lawyers work towards a resolution.
The Leader can reveal Guyon Gavin Scott has had a condition not to practise medicine imposed on him by the Medical Council of NSW.
The 50-year-old intensive care and emergency medicine specialist, first registered more than 20 years ago, did not appear in Tamworth Local Court on Monday when his defence lawyer said he was not ready to enter pleas.
The solicitor told the court representations had been made but going through 45 charges took time.
"We've all but resolved the matter, we just need to finalise the factual matrix," he said via video link.
"I can indicate it will not be a defended matter."
He asked for the case to be adjourned to the new year. Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie agreed.
He said a "counter offer" had been made and suggested the 45 charges against Scott may be narrowed down so that some would be listed on a Form 1 certificate, meaning they would be taken into account in sentencing as further offences.
"Unfortunately there's no Form 1 to hand up today," Sergeant Baillie said.
Magistrate Julie Soars agreed to adjourn the matter to January but warned it must not be delayed for lengthy periods again.
"He's not on bail," Ms Soars acknowledged.
The Leader earlier revealed that Scott was charged at Tamworth Police Station in September after an investigation by Oxley officers.
He faces one count of larceny where police allege he stole a prescription pad from a Tamworth doctor between January 1 and May 15.
He faces 34 counts of fraudulently altering or uttering a prescription, including a prohibited drug, between May and July.
Police claim he forged the prescription of a medical practitioner for drugs including Codeine Forte or paracetamol.
He is accused of 10 counts of forging or fraudulently altering a prescription, including for drugs like Diazepam and Oxycodone tablets.
It's the police case that Scott knew the said prescriptions to have been forged.
The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) register of practitioners shows the Medical Council of NSW "considered it appropriate" to impose a condition on Scott, based in North Tamworth, not to practise medicine.
It, and one other condition, will be in place until the matter involving him is disposed of, or the conditions are reviewed.
