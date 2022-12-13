The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council votes to fund $250,000 repairs for Jewry Street 'headcut', calls for state and federal assistance

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
December 14 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The headcut located on the cusp of Jewry Street is 40 metres wide and five metres deep. Picture by Tamworth Regional Council

THE cost to the community could be "astronomical" if council doesn't act now to stop the roadside crumbling away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.