A TRADESMAN who turned to dealing drugs in Tamworth to make money has been jailed for two years.
Tamworth District Court heard Justin Anthony Heywood had pleaded guilty to supplying almost 38g of the drug known as ice as well as $770 worth of cannabis to customers in the local area.
The 42-year-old fronted sentencing in court via video link from custody, where he has remained since his arrest by strike force police more than a year ago.
Judge Andrew Coleman ordered Heywood to spend two years behind bars, with an 18-month non-parole period.
With time served he could be released in May.
Judge Coleman said the community was entitled to expect that people who got caught up in the "nefarious activity" of dealing drugs would be dealt with appropriately.
"The offending is aggravated by the fact they were committed for financial gain," he told the court.
"There was actual dissemination of drugs into the community."
Heywood was one of several people captured as part of a special sting investigating drug-related and violent crime in the Tamworth area, codenamed Strike Force Burtenshaw.
The court heard Heywood was identified by the squad as "being part of a drug supply network" and a person selling both ice and cannabis.
A set of agreed facts shows the strike force officers were able to make phone intercepts, which revealed messages and records discussing prices and containing common drug terms.
They also found discussions about the difficulties of travelling to obtain and supply drugs during tight COVID-19 restrictions.
Heywood was living in Coffs Harbour at the time, the court was told.
He was arrested on November 24, 2021.
Defence barrister Jason Curtis and Crown solicitor Max Dixon had earlier tendered written sentencing submissions to the court.
Mr Curtis said Heywood had been a long-time drug user and had been through some troubling experiences.
He said he had qualifications as a fitter and machinist as well as a certificate in mechanical engineering.
"He's a tradesman, he has been engaged in fairly stable employment," Mr Curtis told the court.
Mr Dixon filed an application for an order that would force Heywood to forfeit drug proceeds totalling $8900, but it was adjourned to next year.
