The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Justin Anthony Heywood sentenced for supplying ice, cannabis in Tamworth amid COVID-19 | Strike Force Burtenshaw

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
December 14 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was sentenced in Tamworth District Court. File picture

A TRADESMAN who turned to dealing drugs in Tamworth to make money has been jailed for two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.