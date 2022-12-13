A DRUNK driver has been warned he was "on the cusp" of going to jail after downing more than half-a-dozen schooners of VB at a pub before being pulled over on a main Tamworth road.
Tamworth Local Court heard during sentencing that John Maxwell Cameron had faced drink driving charges in the past.
"What does the community think if I give him a rap on the knuckles?" magistrate Julie Soars asked.
She said the offending was "on the cusp" of warranting time behind bars and gave the now 64-year-old a strict warning.
"You're a risk to the community," Ms Soars told him.
"You just missed out on a jail sentence."
Cameron pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving and was handed a 14-month good behaviour order with supervision.
He can't hold a licence for nine months, must have an interlock device for four years after that and must do 50 hours of community service to "give something back", Ms Soars ordered.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom told the court the aggravating features of the offending were that Cameron had faced two earlier drink driving matters, and the high blood alcohol reading he blew.
READ ALSO:
She said Cameron had displayed "signs of intoxication" when he was stopped by highway patrol officers on the afternoon of September 18 as he drove along Goonoo Goonoo Road towards town.
Legal Aid defence solicitor Rachel Howell had submitted Cameron had significant gaps in his record and had done the traffic offenders' program.
She said it wasn't his manner of driving that brought him to the attention of police, though acknowledged it was a high reading.
The court heard Cameron had been at a local hotel between about 11am and 3.15pm on the Sunday and was stopped just before 3.30pm with a passenger in the front seat.
Police made observations that Cameron was slurring and mispronouncing his words as he spoke to officers.
"At this time Cameron stated that he knew he was in trouble as he had way too much to drink," the police facts said.
He was arrested and taken back to Tamworth Police Station where he blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.181 - more than three times the legal limit.
He told police he had drank "half-a-dozen, maybe a bit more" schooners of VB beer at the pub.
Ms Soars said he couldn't risk another offence like this one and she hoped not to see him back before the court.
"I hope I'm not back, Your Honour," Cameron replied.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.