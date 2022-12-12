The Northern Daily Leader
Updated

Flash flooding recorded on New England Highway at Willow Tree, Murrurundi records 39mm of rain in one hour

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated December 12 2022 - 5:16pm, first published 4:45pm
UPDATE:

Thousands of people are without power across the North West after the storms swept through on Monday afternoon.

