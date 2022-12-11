TACTICAL police had to be called in to arrest a man at a property near Tamworth after he pointed a bow and arrow at another man.
David John Clark appeared by video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court when a report was ordered to assess his suitability for a rehabilitation program.
The 56-year-old Hanging Rock man faces charges of using an offensive weapon to intimidate a person, as well as intimidating a person, after a charge of common assault was dropped by prosecutors.
"It would go over to the new year," magistrate Julie Soars said when she ordered the specialist report.
Clark will remain behind bars for the Christmas period and front court again in January.
"Thank you, Your Honour," he said.
The court heard Clark was arrested at his property by specialist police without incident on the afternoon of November 13.
READ ALSO:
The police facts claim a man had driven his Toyota Hilux to Clark's next door neighbour's place the night before, where a group of people were socialising and having a drink.
He planned to head to nearby Nundle just before midnight but noticed Clark, who he knew, crouched near a hedge.
Police facts say Clark was armed with a 1m bow and arrow, which he raised, and told the victim: "I'll f****** kill you".
The man in the ute began to honk his horn and flash his lights to alert others.
He told police Clark walked to the front of the vehicle and pulled the bow back at full draw, facing the arrow at the driver.
The man said he feared for his life so drove forward, striking Clark and knocking him to the ground.
He got up and walked towards his caravan swearing and making threats, with a quiver of arrows on his back.
Police launched an investigation but "due to the violence used by the accused and previous incidents relating to weapons used by the accused in police presence", a tactical response was required.
Clark was taken to Tamworth Police Station and made admissions to "being silly" with the bow and arrow.
After originally telling officers the weapon was down a mine shaft, Clark revealed it was up the back of his property and it was found in a covered grass area later that afternoon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.