The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Guyon Gavin Scott accused of 45 larceny, forgery and utter prescription charges in Tamworth

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
November 4 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guyon Gavin Scott faces 45 larceny, forgery and utter prescription charges but did not appear in Tamworth Local Court this week.

A TAMWORTH man is set to front court next month, accused of stealing a prescription pad and forging prescriptions to get drugs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.