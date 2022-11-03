A TAMWORTH man is set to front court next month, accused of stealing a prescription pad and forging prescriptions to get drugs.
The Leader can reveal Guyon Gavin Scott faces 45 larceny, forgery and utter prescription charges after an investigation by Tamworth police.
The 49-year-old did not appear in Tamworth Local Court this week for the first time since he was charged in September.
The Leader understands Scott is a medical professional with a background in intensive care delivery.
Solicitor Harry Pendlebury appeared as an agent for Scott's lawyer in court and asked magistrate Julie Soars for the case to be adjourned without entering any pleas.
"This is the first mention," he told the court.
He said he was instructed by the principal solicitor to ask for an adjournment for six weeks "to make representations".
"It's got 45 sequences," Mr Pendlebury said.
Ms Soars agreed to adjourn the case but said pleas must be entered when the case returns to court in December.
The court heard Scott was not on bail.
Scott faces one count of larceny where police allege he stole a prescription pad from a Tamworth doctor between January 1 and May 15, this year.
He also faces 34 counts of forging or fraudulently altering or uttering a prescription including a prohibited drug.
Police allege on 34 occasions he forged the prescription of a medical practitioner for a prohibited drug that included paracetamol and/or Codeine Forte tablets between May 15 and July 18 in Tamworth.
He also stands accused of 10 counts of forging or fraudulently altering a prescription.
Police allege he forged a prescription of a medical practitioner for drugs like Diazepam tablets and Oxycodone tablets.
It's the police case that Scott knew the said prescriptions to have been forged.
The offences allegedly occurred between May and July in Tamworth.
Scott was charged at Tamworth Police Station in mid-September.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
