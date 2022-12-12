The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Bien Quy Tran bailed in Gunnedah court, accused of growing cannabis crop on Killarney Gap Road at Rocky Creek, near Narrabri

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
December 12 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A VIETNAMESE national has been granted bail on an allegation he was part of group of six accused of growing close to $22 million worth of cannabis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.