A VIETNAMESE national has been granted bail on an allegation he was part of group of six accused of growing close to $22 million worth of cannabis.
Bien Quy Tran, 35, faces a list of conditions on bail after posting $300,000 in surety to secure his release.
He lodged a bid for bail in Gunnedah Local Court on one charge of knowingly take part in the cultivation of a large commercial quantity of cannabis.
Tran had been in custody since his arrest in a raid before dawn on November 24 on the property on the Killarney Gap Road at Rocky Creek, out of Narrabri.
Dozens of officers combed the greenhouse and seized almost 11,000 of what they claim are cannabis plants.
After hearing the bail application, magistrate Te'res Sia granted bail on conditions that Tran report to police at Bankstown everyday.
He had to surrender his passport and is not allowed to go within 500m of any domestic or international departure point out of Australia.
He must live at a location in Bass Hill in Sydney and is under a night curfew, prohibited from leaving the property between 10pm and 6am.
One person had to post $300,000 in surety to secure the release, and if Tran breaches his bail then the sum will be forfeited.
After months of secret investigations, officers moved on November 24 and uncovered 10,928 of what they claim is cannabis plants - some as two metres tall. Cannabis seeds were also discovered and seized, police said.
Police will allege in court the plants have an estimated street value of $21.8 million.
Oxley police led the strike force, backed by the Western Region Enforcement Squad (WRES), the tactical operational squad, dog squad, OSG, forensic police and detectives and other officers, and surrounded the property about 3am.
The multi-million-dollar seizure was the culmination of a three-month investigation by a secret squad of police.
Code-named Strike Force Lyretrail, detectives, together with the WRES launched the operation in September after a tip-off about the cultivation of cannabis at a remote farm near Narrabri.
As part of the bail application, Tran had to show cause why his detention was not justified because of the seriousness of the allegation.
He has not been required to enter a plea to the charge. Five other co-accused remain bail refused on the same charge.
If found guilty of the charge, Tran faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years' imprisonment.
