A PROPERTY owner is behind bars after allegedly wielding a bow and arrow and making threats in a tiny local community.
David John Clark fronted Tamworth Local Court via video link from custody on Monday when he made an unsuccessful bid for bail.
The court heard the 56-year-old is accused of being armed with a bow and was "well stocked" with a quiver of arrows on his back when he made threats in the tiny community of Hanging Rock, near Nundle, on the weekend.
The alleged offending involved "pushing an arrow against someone's face", magistrate Julie Soars said as she read the document detailing the police case.
The court heard the alleged victim in the matter was known to Clark and also lived in Hanging Rock.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington opposed Clark's release from custody.
She said the threats he is accused of making were serious.
"This is a very strong prosecution case," she submitted.
She said police allege the complainant had to drive a car towards Clark to flee.
She raised concerns that Clark could offend further, fail to appear at court, endanger the victim and tamper with witnesses if he was granted bail.
She alleged Clark told police he had put the weapon down a mine shaft, but officers then discovered it out the back.
Sergeant Skivington said although Clark's record wasn't extensive, he had access to weapons and had previously been charged with carrying a firearm into a building in Hanging Rock.
Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Nicole Polyakova said Clark could offer strict conditions including to live in Tamworth and not return to his property at Hanging Rock.
She submitted Clark had already spent a night behind bars after his arrest.
She said he had proven before that he could "stay out of trouble" and detailed to the court the health conditions he was dealing with.
Ms Soars heard submissions and ultimately refused Clark bail.
She adjourned the matter to later this month and ordered police to compile a brief of evidence.
The case has been referred to the DPP to prosecute.
"We'll know better how that matter is going to start to proceed," Ms Soars told him.
Clark has not been required to enter a plea to the charge of using an offensive weapon with the intent to commit an indictable offence, which can carry up to 12 years in jail if found guilty.
He also faces charges of common assault; and stalking or intimidating.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
