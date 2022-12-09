The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Senior Constable to front Armidale court, accused of assault and tampering with evidence after June arrest

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated December 9 2022 - 4:27pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The officer has been ordered to appear in court next year. Picture from file

A POLICEMAN is set to front court next year, accused of assault and tampering with evidence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.