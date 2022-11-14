THREE teenagers have been refused bail after being arrested in Tamworth on Monday morning.
The trio - aged 13, 16 and 17 years old - were all arrested by Operation Mongoose police at a home in West Tamworth early on Monday.
The trio, who police allege are already on bail for property-related charges, were charged with new offences including stealing cars and breaching bail.
The arrests came after more break and enters and thefts were reported across Tamworth and Gunnedah over the weekend.
READ ALSO:
A spokesperson for Oxley police said Gunnedah saw several incidents reported including a number of homes broken into.
"We believe these incidents in Gunnedah at the weekend are linked to a spate in Tamworth," the spokesperson said.
"There are suspects police have identified in both areas and police are continuing investigations into those incidents.
"Operation Mongoose police arrested three young people on Monday morning from the Mid North Coast and Tamworth area which we believe are linked to our investigations."
A 13-year-old boy was charged with breach of bail, and taking and driving a stolen car which relates to a matter on the Mid North Coast.
A 17-year-old girl was charged with take and drive a conveyance; learner driver not accompanied; and breach of bail.
A 16-year-old boy was charged with breaching bail.
All three were denied bail by police to front Tamworth Children's Court.
Operation Mongoose was relaunched earlier this month by Oxley police to combat the latest property crime wave hitting Tamworth and Gunnedah.
Police arrested several people as part of their operation in Tamworth last week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.