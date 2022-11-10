The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Man and woman arrested in West Tamworth as Oxley police squad investigating property crime is stood up again | Operation Mongoose

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
November 10 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO PEOPLE have been arrested after a specialist squad of police targeting property crime raided a West Tamworth home on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.