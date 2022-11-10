TWO PEOPLE have been arrested after a specialist squad of police targeting property crime raided a West Tamworth home on Thursday morning.
The Leader can reveal and man and a woman were being questioned by police on Thursday afternoon after a house on Cossa Street was searched about 8.30am.
Police seized a number of items when the search warrant was executed.
"A man and a woman were arrested and are assisting police with inquiries," an Oxley police spokesperson said on Thursday afternoon.
The spokesperson said charges were expected to be laid.
Officers at the scene - including detectives - had been investigating property crime in the Tamworth area when they homed in on the Cossa Street address.
Police confirmed to the Leader the specialist squad targeting property crime in Tamworth and across the Oxley Police District - codenamed Operation Mongoose - had been stood up again.
The move was triggered by a spike in car thefts and home break-ins across the city recently, which included a spate of offending over the weekend.
Operation Mongoose police arrested a 17-year-old boy on Saturday while two other teenagers were charged last week with property-related offences.
Police are working proactively to stamp out property crime but urged the community to help by locking up and not leaving keys out.
The police spokesperson said unfortunately many of the stolen cars and break-and-enters stemmed from cars and homes being left unlocked.
Operation Mongoose investigations continue.
Anyone with information or who notices suspicious activity should contact police.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
