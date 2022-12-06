A WOMAN facing a "build-up" of shoplifting matters has been released from custody on strict house arrest bail.
Angela Lam fronted Tamworth Local Court via video link from the police cells on Monday when she pleaded not guilty to fresh shoplifting charges.
Lam was arrested on the weekend but was released with a strict warning to comply with conditions, including to stay at her West Tamworth home.
Magistrate Julie Soars adjourned shoplifting charges, as well as other allegations, for Wednesday so she could set hearing dates early in the new year.
She said the tight bail conditions were necessary to minimise the risk Lam posed in the community, but were onerous.
"We'll bring it all to a head quickly," she told the court.
"I'm concerned about the build-up of offending.
"It's her third shoplifting matter."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom argued against Lam's release from custody.
She acknowledged Lam was running a busy household but even that hadn't stopped her alleged criminal activity.
"Cause is not shown, noting the build-up of matters in quick succession," she told the court.
Sergeant Thom submitted that Lam's alleged offending had affected random community members and their businesses.
Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Guy Newby told the court that even if Lam was found guilty after her hearings, it didn't mean she would "absolutely necessarily" spend time in full-time custody.
He said that at the time of each alleged shoplifting incident, Lam was with a particular person, and it read like something out of the same playbook.
Lam will front hearings on Wednesday on two aggravated break, enter and steal charges; receiving property; and failing to appear in accordance with bail. Her shoplifting charges will be mentioned at that time.
Police will prepare a brief of evidence in the most recent shoplifting matter, as well as a possessing a prohibited drug charge, in the next month-and-a-half. Pleas of not guilty were entered.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
