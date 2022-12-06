A MAN has fronted court charged with causing the death of his passenger in a rollover on a property near Manilla six months ago.
Jayden Luke Taylor appeared in Gunnedah Local Court this week on one count of dangerous driving occasioning death by driving in a manner dangerous.
The allegation arises out of crash on private property on the night of June 5 at Borah Creek, near Manilla.
A man, who was a passenger in the Toyota Hilux, died at the scene.
Taylor has not been required to enter a plea to the charge in court with the case now in the hands of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) who will confirm which charge it will proceed with.
Magistrate Te'res Sia adjourned the case back to the same court in February.
The now 27-year-old was charged by police from the Oxley Crash Investigation Unit after officers launched an investigation in the wake of the passenger's death.
Emergency services were called to Long Arm Road at Borah Creek about 8.15pm after reports a passenger had been seriously injured.
It's the police case that Taylor was driving the Toyota Hilux through a paddock on private property off Mulwarree Road, when he lost control and the vehicle rolled a number of times before coming to land on its four wheels.
One passenger, an 18-year-old man, was not injured, but a second passenger suffered critical internal injuries.
Taylor and the passenger travelled to Long Arm Road to get help before emergency services arrived.
The passenger died at the scene.
Police allege the trio were hunting on private property when the rollover occurred.
Taylor was charged by crash officers in September after a three-month investigation.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
