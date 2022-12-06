The Northern Daily Leader
Jayden Luke Taylor accused of dangerous driving after passenger killed in crash at Borah Creek, near Manilla

By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated December 6 2022 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
Jayden Luke Taylor appeared in Gunnedah Local Court this week facing one charge. Picture from file

A MAN has fronted court charged with causing the death of his passenger in a rollover on a property near Manilla six months ago.

