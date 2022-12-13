The Northern Daily Leader
'Extra counselling' offered to troubled Walgett school community after Nathanial Train death

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated December 13 2022 - 2:31pm, first published 2:30pm
The Department of Education says extra support will be on offer for students and staff at a small public school in Walgett after former principal Nathaniel Train died in a confrontation with police in Queensland.

