Adam Sullivan, 40, sentenced for supplying drug ice in Tamworth area | Strike Force Burtenshaw

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
December 8 2022 - 5:30am
The man walked from Tamworth court after sentencing. File picture

A DEALER who supplied the drug ice to customers in Tamworth while he was a user himself will not spend time behind bars in the hope he can "rid himself completely of the scourge".

