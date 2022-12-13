THE clean up from Monday's wild storm continues with a Tamworth cafe closed, and crews still trying to repair power outages.
Tamworth's Gloria Jeans in Peel Street is closed to customers on Tuesday after the wild storm damaged the store and left a big clean up for staff.
In a notice to customers, the cafe said it would take a day for the clean up and repairs to take place, but it expected to reopen to customers on Wednesday.
The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) told the Leader Tamworth had eight callouts for help for damaged rooves and trees down across roads and driveways.
The spokesperson said crews completed the jobs late on Monday night in the city.
In the Werris Creek area, there were 17 calls for help to SES crews for rooves blown off, tiles damaged on rooves, and trees down.
Local SES units spent the night attending to the jobs, and were still mopping up the damage on Tuesday morning.
Crews from both Gunnedah and Tamworth units have been deployed to the Werris Creek area to assist, to ensure the jobs are completed by the end of the day.
Parts of the Liverpool Plains recorded more than 30mm of rain in the intense downpour on Monday, while Murrurundi topped the state for rainfall when 39mm fell in one hour.
Essential Energy Operations Manager for the Northern Tablelands Mark Summers said crews were still out on Tuesday to repair the damage to powerlines, after more than 6000 homes and businesses lost power on Monday.
"Approximately 6000 homes and businesses throughout Werris Creek, Tamworth, Manilla, Narrabri, Attunga and surrounding areas, were affected by unplanned power outages following the fierce storm that swept through the area on Monday afternoon," he said.
"Heavy rain, strong winds and hail impacted the electricity network, with trees, branches and loose debris coming in contact with powerlines and poles causing widespread power interruptions."
He said multiple crews were deployed on Monday in the wake of the storm.
"Essential Energy crews responded immediately, working throughout the night, restoring power to approximately 5,500 customers by Tuesday morning," Mr Summers said.
"Crews are continuing with repairs on Tuesday and expect to have power restored to the majority of remaining customers on Tuesday."
He warned locals should stay at least eight metres away from any fallen or damaged powerlines or electrical equipment in case of a fire, and report the damage immediately to Essential Energy.
