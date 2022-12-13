The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Tamworth cafe closed due to storm damage as SES and Essential Energy crews continue clean up across region

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated December 13 2022 - 2:32pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE clean up from Monday's wild storm continues with a Tamworth cafe closed, and crews still trying to repair power outages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.