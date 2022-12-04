THE wheels on the exercise bike went round and round for 24 hours all in the name of cancer research and awareness.
REVFIT gym members put the pedal to the metal and cycled 2738 kilometres between Friday and Saturday morning as part of the annual melanoma marathon.
Gym owner Adam Brook started the marathon event four years ago when he was suddenly diagnosed with stage four melanoma.
"Fitness really played a big part in my journey of recovery," he said.
"When I was going through all the treatments staying fit, active and healthy was a big big thing."
READ ALSO:
But the fitness challenge is also a conversation starter to raise awareness for early melanoma detection.
"It's really just around starting that conversation around moles and freckles and spots," Mr Brook said.
"If I hadn't had that awareness brought to me I certainly wouldn't be here, it would have been too late."
For 24-hours the gym junkies kept at least one exercise bike ticking over, but members also managed to keep five bikes moving for 23-hours.
"I thought it would be a big ask to come up with, but 23-hours of five bikes moving is a pretty big effort," Mr Brook said.
But it wasn't just REVFIT members that got behind the event, students from Oxley High School, staff from the Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Service and friends and family also got on the bikes to show their support.
The Courthouse Hotel donated the profits from two kegs to the cause.
The event managed to raise more than $7500 for the Melanoma Institute Australia, a cause close to Mr Brook's heart.
"They're the ones that saved my life, if it wasn't for them I probably would not be here today," he said.
"They were the ones who were able to give me a trial and give me access to the drugs that were not so much out there at the time."
Mr Brook said he hoped next year he would see exercise bikes across the country moving for melanoma research.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.