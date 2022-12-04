A MOTORBIKE rider had to spend six weeks in hospital and undergo multiple surgeries after he was knocked from his Harley Davidson at a Tamworth intersection.
Shanyn Lorayne Worley was handed a sentence date in Tamworth Local Court after pleading guilty to negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
The 55-year-old woman was excused from appearing in court at the time but the 30-year-old victim was there to watch the proceedings.
Magistrate Julie Soars acknowledged the crash was not aggravated by speed, alcohol or drugs.
"But, someone's obviously suffered some serious injuries," she said.
She ordered a full background report to be prepared for Worley ahead of her sentence date in February.
A set of police facts tendered to the court show Worley, who has no criminal history and works in education, hit the rider as she was turning right out of Johnston Street and onto Peel Street about 8.30am on July 22.
She had looked to the right, then the left, then the right again, and thought the road was clear after a white four-wheel-drive turned left from Peel Street onto Johnston Street.
She started to pull out slowly, not seeing that a motorbike rider was travelling directly behind the white four-wheel-drive towards town.
READ ALSO:
The 30-year-old man riding the Harley Davidson had slowed to about 40km per hour and attempted to swerve when he saw the Mazda pulling out.
The rider, who was wearing protective gear at the time, collided "heavily" with the front of the vehicle and was thrown over the bonnet and onto the road.
Emergency triple zero calls were made by several witnesses, and police, ambulance and fire crews rushed to the scene.
The victim was taken to hospital, where he remained for six weeks and underwent many surgeries.
He suffered a broken leg, ankle, knee, spine and wrist, according to the police facts.
Facts revealed he hasn't been able to go back to work and is still undergoing physiotherapy and rehabilitation more than four months on.
Worley was in shock but was not hurt.
Police said traffic at the time was medium to heavy and there were several witnesses to the crash due to the peak time of day.
Lawyers are expected to make submissions at sentencing next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.