A WOMAN has died after a car and truck collided near Inverell on Monday morning.
Police and emergency services are still at the scene on the Gwydir Highway at Elsmore, about 22km east of Inverell.
A woman, who police believe is aged in her 50s, was killed in the impact. Police said she has not been formally identified.
Investigators confirmed the driver of the truck, a 65-year-old man, was taken to Inverell hospital to undergo mandatory testing.
NSW Ambulance said he was not injured and did not require treatment at the scene.
The spokesperson said the first emergency call came in about 9.40am.
The highway was been closed while police investigate the cause of the crash
A crime scene has been setup with the Crash Investigation Unit to piece together the circumstances surrounding the crash.
It's the third fatal crash in as many days in the New England region after a man and a woman died in separate accidents which occurred near Armidale on Saturday.
The Gwydir Highway is closed in both directions and is likely to remain closed for several hours.
The Transport Management Centre said motorists are advised to avoid the area because there is no suitable diversion.
More to come.
