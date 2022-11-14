The Northern Daily Leader
Emergency services rush to help worker injured at Whitehaven Coal mine site on Kurrajong Creek Road, Baan Baa near Narrabri

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated November 14 2022 - 4:20pm, first published 3:30pm
Ambulance NSW and Fire and Rescue NSW crews rushed to the site on Monday morning. Picture by Narrabri Coal Operations

A MINE employee was taken to hospital after inhaling fumes from a dangerous chemical on Monday morning.

