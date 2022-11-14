A MINE employee was taken to hospital after inhaling fumes from a dangerous chemical on Monday morning.
A HAZMAT emergency was declared at the Narrabri coal mine site at Baan Baa, near Narrabri, shortly before 8am after a hydrochloric acid accident.
NSW Ambulance and Fire and Rescue NSW, as well as the Rural Fire Service (RFS), rushed to the mine site off Kurrajong Creek Road at Baan Baa after reports a male employee had been injured.
Ambulance NSW confirmed paramedics were deployed to treat a male patient, aged in his 20s, who was suffering respiratory symptoms as a result.
He was treated on scene by paramedics and stabilised with minor injuries.
He was then transported by ambulance to Narrabri hospital, and was later discharged after being assessed by doctors.
Fire and Rescue NSW and the RFS declared a HAZMAT incident because of the dangerous chemical but the site was later declared safe.
It's believed the man was moving the container of hydrochloric acid when the accident occurred, releasing the dangerous fumes.
Whitehaven Coal was contacted for comment.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
