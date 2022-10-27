OXLEY police say they've seen a jump in shoplifting across Tamworth but they believe a gang of known offenders are behind the uptick.
Police said it wasn't the cost of living that was fuelling the spike, but rather a group were targeting shops in and around the Tamworth CBD as well as some of the city's shopping arcades and centres.
Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader they had already made one arrest and more were to come thanks to CCTV and public help.
"We have seen a group involved in this spate of offending, and some of those persons are known to police," he said.
"This is not because of hardships, these people are known for property and drug offences and we believe they're doing it to support their habits."
It's understood the offenders have targeted electrical goods, homewares and things like perfume, and the goods were totalling thousands of dollars.
Police confirmed some of the major chains had fallen victim, as well as smaller Tamworth shops and chemists.
"Police have seen an increase in thefts from retail stores particularly in the Tamworth CBD," Detective Darcy said.
"We believe the group is targeting retail stores and dishonestly obtaining goods, removing them without paying and then leaving."
In a public appeal earlier this week, police posted online a photo of a man and a woman from CCTV wanted for questioning.
Investigators said as a result of the public help, the woman had been identified and captured trying to run from a house in South Tamworth.
She's been refused bail on several counts of larceny totalling more than $1000.
"The actions by general duties police were extremely proactive and they moved promptly to arrest a female and put her behind bars and before the court," Detective Darcy said.
On Thursday, Detective Darcy said continued patrols and policing in the city would continue as a deterrent, and the man wanted for questioning had also been identified through public help.
"The public assistance we received has really helped police in this matter," he said.
"We have identified a male person of interest and police are making inquiries into his whereabouts.
"Police have been working with the affected shops and reviewing CCTV, and will continue proactive operations to stamp out this type of offending.
"We urge community members to report the suspicious behaviour and call Tamworth police."
