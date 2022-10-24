A POLICE strike force has released CCTV of two men wanted for questioning as police investigate a violent robbery that saw two victims hospitalised with serious injuries.
The CCTV from South Tamworth McDonalds shows two men with jumpers and hats on walking to the fast food restaurant on the night of the hold-up on June 30.
Police want to talk to them after two other men were violently bashed just up the road.
Investigators said the victims, aged 32 and 44, left McDonalds, off Ringers Road, about 11pm on the night in question.
Police said the pair continued to walk along Goonoo Goonoo Road when they were approached by a number of men near the intersection of Greg Norman Drive.
The men assaulted the 32-year-old and 44-year-old and demanded their wallets.
Police said the men continued to bash the pair, punching them and ripping one of their shirts off. They then fled the scene with cash.
The victims alerted police, and paramedics, who rushed to the scene.
The pair suffered serious injuries in the bashing and were taken to Tamworth hospital for treatment.
Due to the nature of the bashing and aggravated robbery, Oxley police set up a strike force, code-named Strike Force Coughlin, to investigate the incident.
The strike force of detectives have already combed the crime scene for clues, and have doorknocked businesses, as well as trawled through CCTV from the area.
As part of the police investigation, detectives have released CCTV of two men seen walking towards McDonalds on the night.
Detectives have been working to identify the pair in a bid to speak to them.
They're hoping a public appeal for help to identify them will help their investigation.
Detectives said the men are depicted in the footage as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in their 20s, and both were wearing black baseball caps with a white emblem on the front.
One of the men has a moustache and is shown wearing a black hooded jumper with a red emblem on the front, dark long pants and black shoes.
The second man is seen wearing a black long-sleeved top with an emblem on the front, grey or light blue long pants and black street shoes with a white tick on the side.
Anyone with information is urged to come forward and contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
