The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Bruce Anthony Coss' murder trial for allegedly killing Darren Royce Willis in Bingara in 2010 delayed until 2023

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated October 27 2022 - 10:13pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce Coss was arrested after a renewed investigation in 2019. Picture supplied by NSW Police

THE trial of a man accused of killing a Bingara associate has been put on hold, and won't resume for five months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.