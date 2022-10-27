The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Elderly man rushed to Moree hospital after being pulled unconscious from pool in the Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated October 27 2022 - 5:46am, first published 4:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre (MAAC) in Anne Street has now reopened. Picture from file

UPDATE

AN ELDERLY man has been rushed to hospital after he was pulled unconcious from a swimming pool in town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.