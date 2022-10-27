AN ELDERLY man has been rushed to hospital after he was pulled unconcious from a swimming pool in town.
The man, aged in his 80s, was given CPR by witnesses and paramedics after the near drowning at the Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre (MAAC) in Anne Street on Thursday morning.
Paramedics were called to the pool about 11am, together with local police, to help the man who regained consciousness and was breathing again thanks to the emergency efforts of those by the poolside.
"The patient was found face down in the water and was removed from the thermal pool," Extended care paramedic Matt Green said.
"Lifeguards started CPR and paramedics were able to take over when they arrived.
"We believe it was the early intervention of the lifeguards that made all the difference.
"It was a really good example of how paramedics, and other emergency services like police worked well together to ensure the best possible outcome."
The man was taken to Moree hospital for emergency treatment and was in a serious condition.
A spokesperson for Moree police said officers were called to the pool for a concern for welfare for an elderly man who had been found unconscious in the pool.
The spokesperson said the man regained consciousness and was taken to hospital, before officers left the scene.
The aquatic centre was briefly closed while emergency services were at the scene, but reopened to the public on Thursday afternoon.
"MAAC has now reopened, we do apologise for any inconvenience caused during the short time of closure," a spokesperson said.
