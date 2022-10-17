State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers have been stood down for rest after major flooding subsided across the North West but all eyes are watching another storm brewing for this week.
A flood watch for inland rivers like the Peel and Namoi has been issued and the head of the region's SES, Superintendent Mitch Parker, said crews were waiting to see if thunderstorm predictions ring true.
"Across inland NSW from Wednesday through to Friday and maybe into Saturday ... the rainfalls totals could see further rises in our river systems but embedded in that weather system is the likelihood of further thunderstorm activity," he said.
Superintendent Parker said about 50mm of rain over three days was predicted for the North West, but a heavy thunderstorm could dump more in some places.
"We're maintaining skeleton crew from out of area and watching what happens," he said.
"Given the soil moisture, all the rainfall we will see run straight off into our river system."
The Namoi River has almost dropped below the minor flood level at the Glencoe gauge at Wee Waa after major flooding throughout last week and across the weekend.
Roads in and out of town are open and SES volunteers have been given some "well earned" rest days.
"The Namoi threat has passed, and the floodwater has receded below the moderate flood level, and will continue to recede," Superintendent Parker said.
"Our volunteers are taking the time over the next day or two to have some rest."
He said they were working closely with Water NSW to manage dam outflows, and receiving daily briefings from the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) of what is to come, and where it could fall.
"We're using the intel of the BoM and the intel of local communities and what that may mean for each community," Superintendent Parker said.
