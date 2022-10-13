THE State Emergency Service (SES) believes floodwaters surrounding the town of Wee Waa will linger above the major flood level for much of the weekend.
The town is virtually cut off after the Namoi River broke its banks and flooded all but one road into town.
The peak of 7.11m hit the Glencoe gauge about 9am on Thursday, and was steady at 7.1m for much of the day.
SES Chief Inspector Peter Floyd told the Leader the floodwaters will remain above the major flood threshold of 6.70m for awhile still.
"It'll stay like that through the weekend, it'll probably be that height into next week," he said.
The SES has extra resources stationed in town including fire crews, surf lifesavers and interstate rescue personnel in case of emergency.
"The Unimog - our high clearance vehicle - has been used over the deep water to get people in and out," Inspector Floyd said.
"It's been mainly workers in and out, across the deep part so we can get them into work, so they're running about three or four trips a day."
Teachers, emergency services workers, agriculture staff and other essential workers were just some of those hitching a ride to get in and out of Wee Waa.
Inspector Floyd said there had been no rescues or cars stranded in floodwaters. He said Wee Waa locals knew what they were dealing with - the town had only been open for just over a week after the last major flood.
"We've got our own SES personnel, Fire and Rescue NSW, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Surf Lifesavers," he said.
"They've got very used to it over the last few months, so it's just an ongoing thing."
The SES has a helicopter on standby for urgent food, medical and other essential supplies, and those stranded on outlying flooded properties could dial for help.
Inspector Floyd said anyone in need of assistance or urgent supplies should contact NSW SES for help.
