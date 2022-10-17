TWO people had to be taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a suspicious fire at a house.
Police spent much of Sunday combing the crime scene at Blake Street in Armidale after the fire spread from a car to the home, and another vehicle at the scene.
New England police are investigating the fire which was sparked about 12.30am on Sunday.
Police have been told a vehicle caught fire in the driveway, and then quickly spread as the alarm for emergency services was raised.
"Due to the escalation of flames, police removed the occupants of the house," Inspector Darren Williams said.
"Two people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation."
Fire and Rescue NSW doused the flames and mopped up hot spots before handing the scene to police. Inspector Williams said the pair at home were not seriously injured.
The car was parked in the driveway of the home and now police are investigating how it was sparked.
"One vehicle was destroyed, and there was damage to the verandah and partial damage to another vehicle," Inspector Williams said.
"A crime scene was set up and it was an active crime scene for much of the day."
Investigations are continuing, and police are appealing for anyone with information.
