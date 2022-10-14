The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth truckdriver rescued from semi-trailer in floodwaters at Wee Waa

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated October 14 2022 - 4:34am, first published 4:00am
OXLEY police are investigating a Tamworth truck driver who drove straight into floodwater in Wee Waa and had to be rescued.

