A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after crashing her car into a paddock.
Police are waiting for the results of blood tests to see if a medical episode contributed to the crash on the Waterfall Way near Armidale on Sunday morning.
About 7.45am, the 65-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the grey Kia sedan travelling west near Hillgrove, when the car veered to the right and hit the embankment, near Stockton Road.
New England Police Inspector Darren Williams told the Leader the Kia struck the fence and "continued 100m into a paddock".
"Vehicles travelling behind have stopped and rendered assistance to the 65-year-old female," he said.
"The female was the sole occupant and sustained an injury to her lower back."
The witnesses alerted police and Ambulance NSW and rendered assistance to the woman until paramedics arrived on scene.
She was then helped from the vehicle and transported by ambulance straight to Armidale hospital in a stable condition.
Police said blood tests would help determine if a medical episode, or even fatigue, was the likely cause.
"Police are looking into that one, it's still under investigation," Inspector Williams said.
"We're still waiting for the analysis from bloods taken at the hospital."
Meanwhile, police are investigating if a man who presented at Armidale hospital with head injuries was the same male that fell from a bike in a crash on Saturday.
Police are investigating the man's injuries after he went to Armidale hospital with a suspected head injury late on Saturday.
It came only a few hours after an unregistered green motorbike collided with a car at the intersection of Parry Parade and Dale Crescent.
About 1pm, police said a vehicle was turning right when the green motorbike - which had two men on board - collided with the back of the car.
"One of the riders was ejected from the bike and fell to the ground and hit his head," Inspector Williams said.
The injured male then quickly got off the ground and fled on the bike without exchanging particulars.
Inspector Williams said police were then alerted by Armidale hospital about the presentation later that day.
"Police are investigating the circumstances of that incident," he said.
"Police would appeal for anyone with information on the collision or that unregistered green motorcycle to contact Armidale police."
