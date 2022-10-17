The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Police investigating Waterfall Way crash near Hillgrove as well as Armidale motorbike crash after rider falls and flees scene

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
October 17 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The woman was taken by ambulance to hospital. Picture from file

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after crashing her car into a paddock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.