The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Zachary Wilkinson, on drug supply and threaten to kill charges, has bail review knocked back in Tamworth court

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
October 16 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man did not appear in court when the bail variations he wanted were flagged. File picture

A MAN accused of threatening to kill someone has been told he's lucky to have bail at all after the court heard he wanted to scrap his curfew, move into a "drug house" and go to the city his alleged victim lives in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.